NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Springfield, MA is accused of threatening customers at a bar in Newington over the weekend.
According to Newington police, 35-year-old Luis O. Santos claimed to have a gun while he was at The Bar and Grill on Cedar Street on Sunday.
Though it remains unclear how the fight started.
When police arrived, they said they found Santos to be involved in a physical altercation with customers who were trying to restrain him.
Officers intervened, but Santos ignored their commands to stop and engaged them in the altercation.
Police said Santos resisted and kicked officers, which led to multiple injuries for those officers.
They said Santos did not have a gun during the incident.
He was arrested on charges of two counts of assault on public safety officers, interfering with police, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.
His bond was set at $75,000.
Santos was given a court date of Monday in New Britain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.