HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest for the first homicide of 2019.
On January 8, 29-year-old Carl Spence was shot and killed at a home on Laurel Street.
Hartford police applied for a warrant to charge 45-year-old John Bolton in connection to the murder of Spence.
Bolton was charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.
He was held on a $1 million bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.
