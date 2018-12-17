HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made a cold case arrest in connection to a 2008 homicide.
Police arrested James “Decky” Brown for the shooting death of Kenny Sullivan.
According to police, on June 26, 2008, there was a shooting at the Hartford XL Center “Hot Jam” concert.
Sullivan was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was brought to the hospital where he died a few hours later.
In September 2016, a warrant was granted charging Brown with one count of murder.
Brown was incarcerated at the Butner Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina on unrelated rug charges.
At the end of Brown’s sentence in North Carolina, he waived his right to extradition and was brought back to Hartford on December 14, 2018.
Brown was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
