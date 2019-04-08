MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in the parking lot of a Montville school for possessing nearly 200 bags of suspected heroin.
According to police, they arrested Edward Makara, 40, of Jewett City, on Sunday.
Officers said they were performing patrol checks when they noticed a vehicle enter the parking lot of the Mohegan Elementary School around 9:30 p.m.
Police described the operator's actions as suspicious.
That's why they said they had their K9 Molly sniff the vehicle. Molly indicated that there were drugs inside.
The dog located 199 wax bags containing suspected heroin, police said.
Makara was taken into custody and held on a $5,000 bond.
He was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and possession within 1,500 feet of a school.
Makara was scheduled to face a judge on April 18.
