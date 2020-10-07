HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after police said they found a loaded handgun under a baby in a car seat.
Andre Pink, 30, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, risk of injury to a minor and other charges.
According to police, they responded to an address on Asylum Avenue after their Shotspotter detection system detected three shots around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
A 911 caller also reported that people in an Audi shot at a gray vehicle following a collision between the two vehicles.
Evidence was collected at the scene.
Nearly 10 minutes later, the Audi was found parked on Chadwick Avenue.
Pink was spotted there along with two children, one of whom was in a car seat.
Detectives said they spoke to Pink and that he seemed protective of the car seat.
Pink eventually cooperated with police, who then found the loaded Springfield Armory .45 caliber gun under the baby in the child seat.
Detectives learned that the gun had been stolen from Bloomfield.
Pink's previous arrest history also prohibited him from owning a weapon.
He was arrested and held on a $200,000 bond.
The two children with Pink were released into the custody of a friend.
Another great example of how well those "tough" gun laws Malloof cried for are working. LMFAO!
