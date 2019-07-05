NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a mother who was walking with her children dead.
Officers said they charged 40-year-old Mark Rubino of Meriden with evasion of responsibility in operating a motor vehicle causing death, misconduct with a motor vehicle, not having insurance and failure to drive in a proper lane.
The incident happened on March 11 near the area of Ridge Road and Hickory Lane.
Police said 62-year-old Maureen Munzner was walking on the side of the Ridge Road when she was struck by Rubino, who was behind the wheel of a red Ford Fusion.
At the time, an unidentified man told police that he struck a deer in the area. However, they said his stories didn't add up.
Through surveillance footage and collected evidence, police secured an arrest warrant.
Rubino is being held on a $50,000 bond.
