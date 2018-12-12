HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man is accused of seriously injuring a woman after hitting her in the head with a brick.
Police said the incident took place on Oct. 26 on Sergeant Street.
The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
It was soon discovered the victim was hit with a brick.
Over the course of the next several weeks, the victim’s condition improved and she identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dashawan Dwyer.
Dwyer was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault. He also had three additional active unrelated warrants.
