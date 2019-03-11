SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Shelton Police arrested a Monroe man for home invasion early Monday morning.
Police arrested 34-year-old Monroe man, Scott Ralston and charged him with home invasion, assault, interference, risk of injury, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief after police said he broke down the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Police said Ralston broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend at about 3 a.m. on Monday morning, attacked her in front of her 2-year-old son, stole prescription medications and fled.
The victim refused treatment from EMS on scene, police said.
Police said Ralston was located and arrested after police said he checked into Griffin Hospital in Derby.
Ralston was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.
