MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested during a search warrant for having illegal firearms in Meriden.
Police said SWAT teams executed a search warrant on Wednesday on Randolph Road.
During the search warrant, a loaded handgun was seized from the home.
Police arrested Gary Coleman and charged him with interfering with a officer, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of ammunition.
His bond was set at $300,000.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation in an effort to rid the city of recent gun violence.
