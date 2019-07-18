NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in connection to two intentionally set fires New Haven in 2016.
The fires occurred on July 13, 2016. The first fire was at Taco Bell on Foxon Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m., where a trash container in the men’s restroom was set on fire. The second incident, nine minutes later, occurred at the Shell Gas Station on Townsend Avenue, where another trash container in the men’s restroom was set on fire.
Shortly after, surveillance video of Anthony Laudano of North Haven.
In January 2019, Laudano was arrested for a series of illegal fires he set in the fall of 2018 by North Haven detectives.
New Haven police said this provided key information to secure arrest warrants for Laudano for the two fires in 2016.
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Laudano was arrested for the 2016 arsons.
He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.