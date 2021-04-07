EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his part in a large-scale rim and tire theft from a dealership in East Haven.
Alex Ruiz, 28, of New Haven, is accused being involved in $20,000 in losses at McDermott Chevrolet.
Police said they started investigating the thefts back in Oct. and Nov. 2020.
On Oct. 16, the dealership filed a complaint with officers after rims and tires were taken off of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Badlander.
Surveillance video showed a Ford F-150 enter the dealership's parking lot during overnight hours. It was seen leaving a short time later with four rims and tires in its bed.
On Nov. 23, the rims and tires were taken off of a 2020 Lexus IS300F, a 2016 Dodge Challenger, and 2019 Toyota Corolla.
Surveillance video caught the same Ford F-150 entering the lot overnight.
In Jan. 2021, officers said they learned that Branford police were investigating similar thefts in their town. During one theft, a key piece of evidence was found. The evidence linked Ruiz to both the McDermott and Branford thefts.
Investigators said Ruiz tried to sell the stolen items through various social media platforms and private sale applications.
They also found a white Ford F-150 parked at Ruiz's home in New Haven.
Several arrest warrants were applied for and granted.
Ruiz was taken into custody on Monday without incident.
East Haven police said they charged him with third-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass for the Oct. incident, and second-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass for the Nov. incident.
His bonds totaled $17,500.
