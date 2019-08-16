NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for leaving suspicious packages that forced police to block off several streets in New Britain.
Alberto Duarte, 51, left writing on the packages that indicated they were explosives, according to police.
They were found in the Putnam, Willow and Oak streets area along the sides of the roads around 8 a.m.
Those streets were shut down, along with West Street and Talcott Street.
People in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
However, none of the items were explosives. They were simply made to look that way, police said.
The roads reopened around 9:50 a.m.
Investigators were seen in the area bagging items, including what appeared to be a coffee maker.
Duarte was charged with falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the 911 system, first-degree breach of peace and making a false statement.
He'll face a judge on Aug. 21.
