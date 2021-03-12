SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for making threats at adult businesses in Southington and Wolcott.
According to police, 40-year-old Kevin Lee Bazilio had a knife inside of the Hollywood Bar and Lounge on Queen Street.
They were sent there on Feb. 2.
Bazilio left the business, which allowed the staff to lock the doors.
When police arrived, the suspect was outside.
He told officers that his bank debit card was declined, so he went to his vehicle to get cash, paid his tab and left. However, he said he forgot his card inside the bar. When he tried to go back inside, it was locked.
Officers said they found the knife on him. He admitted to taking it out inside, but said it was for protection because the staff acted hostile.
According to the staff, however, Bazilio was upset over his card being declined and argued with them.
After he was told to leave, surveillance video showed him being argumentative while holding a folding knife, police said. The staff also said he told them he would "just keep stabbing."
Bazilio refused to leave after the staff convinced him to put the knife away.
He eventually did, but later banged on the door. That's when the staff finally called police.
The business didn't want Bazilio arrested; however, it did request that he not return.
Police, however found out that Bazilio had an active arrest warrant out of a probation violation.
They also said that the next day, he went to a similar business, Rock Star in Wolcott, and was asked to leave there as well.
An arrest warrant was submitted at that point.
Bazilio turned himself in on Tuesday on charges of breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree criminal trespass.
He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of March 23 in New Britain.
