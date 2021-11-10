MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown arrested a man for a parking lot shooting.
Richard Lespier, 38, of Meriden, was charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a handgun without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and commission of a felony with a firearm.
Police said they were called to the lot of 288 South Main St. in Middletown around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6.
One victim was hurt and transported to Hartford Hospital due to his injuries.
Investigators said they located evidence on the scene, along with video surveillance of the incident.
Lespier was identified as the suspect.
Detectives found his vehicle, which they said was also involved in the incident. They obtained a search warrant for it and a residence in Middletown associated with the suspect.
During the search, they said they found further evidence linking Lespier to the shooting.
An arrest warrant was then obtained.
He was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and given a court date of Wednesday.
