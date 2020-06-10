REDDING, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of a murder in Redding turned himself in to state police on Tuesday.
Richard Commaille surrendered to the state police barracks in Southbury just after 4:30 p.m.
His murder charge stems from an incident that happened in Redding on April 6, state police said.
Commaille was processed and released on a $500,000 bond. He was scheduled appear in court in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.
Troopers said The arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed for 14 days from the date of Commaille's arrest. In addition, the victim's name has been withheld pursuant to confidentiality statutes.
