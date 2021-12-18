PRESTON, CT (WFSB)- Police arrested a man in connection with a December 17 bank robbery.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old Ledyard man for robbing a Jewett City Savings Bank on 353 Route 165 in Preston.
Police were alerted to the robbery first through an alarm, then a 911 call from a bank employee.
According to police, the suspect showed a note to the employee demanding money but did not use any weapons during the robbery.
The employee worked with police, giving them a description of the suspect and the suspect’s car.
According to police, this description was sent out to local departments, leading Norwich Police to find the suspect’s car in Norwich.
Officials say Norwich Police and Connecticut State Police worked together to stop the suspect’s car.
When officers tried to stop the suspect, he drove away leading police to a pursuit. According to police, when the suspect was trying to leave the scene, he hit a police cruiser several times.
Police continued to pursue him until troopers were able to stop the suspect’s car.
The suspect was then arrested and charged with robbery, larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and operating with a suspended license.
According to police, the suspect was still in possession of the money he stole during the robbery.
The man is currently being held on $100,000 bond.
