HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An ongoing investigation into a shooting in Hamden led to the arrest of a suspect.
Police on Wednesday said they arrested 27-year-old Shikeem Graham.
Graham was seen exiting a vehicle on Dixwell Avenue on Feb. 14 while police were conducting surveillance in the area. They said they already had an arrest warrant for him for a shooting that happened last year.
He fled on foot from officers when they tried to arrest him.
However, he was apprehended a short time later.
A search of the vehicle Graham got out of uncovered narcotics and a stolen .40 caliber handgun that was altered and modified to shoot fully automatic, police said.
Graham was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell.
He was held on a $600,000 bond.
Graham was also charged with the crimes from outstanding warrant, which included first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The bond for that arrest was set at $150,000.
The warrant stemmed from a double non-fatal shooting that happened on May 13, 2021 in the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue. Two suspects, James Harris and Michael Wooten, were previously arrested for their role in it, police said.
Graham was given a court date of March 15 in Meriden.
