OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - State Police arrested a man in Old Lyme Friday for sexual assault.
Officials say the Old Lyme Police Department began an investigation into an assault that happened in Old Lyme sometime between Wednesday, January 1 through Thursday, January 2.
Police say that during the course of the investigation it was determined the victim was both physically and sexually assaulted by Anthony Lacoursiere, 28, of Old Lyme.
The case was then reassigned to the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.
Officials say an arrest warrant was completed and signed by the State's Attorney's office in New London.
Lacoursiere was located at his residence in Old Lyme and placed under arrest Friday around 5:33 p.m. He was charged with sexual assault 1st degree, kidnapping 2nd degree, strangulation 2nd degree, threatening 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, and unlawful restraint 3rd degree.
Lacoursiere was taken to Troop F in Westbrook and is being held on a $500,000 bond at Corrigan Correctional. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday in New London.
