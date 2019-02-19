PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault.
According to police, 20-year-old Chance Hobart was visiting from Texas when he was placed under arrest on Tuesday afternoon.
Hobart was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
