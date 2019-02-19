Chance Hobart

Chance Hobart

 Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault.

According to police, 20-year-old Chance Hobart was visiting from Texas when he was placed under arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Hobart was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.