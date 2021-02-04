WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A Windsor man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a teen and is a suspect in five additional sexual assault cases.
Windsor Locks police said on Jan. 3 they received a complaint of sexual assault from a 17-year-old female.
During the investigation, police learned of three more incidents involving the same suspect who was identified as 25-year-old Akin Jamal Warner of Windsor.
In additional to the three cases in Connecticut, police also learned that Warner has previously lived in Orange County, California and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had two open sexual assault cases involving Warner.
On Jan. 27, Windsor Locks police obtained an arrest warrant for Warner for the involvement of the sexual assault case on Jan. 3.
On Jan. 28 around 1:30 a.m., police took Warner into custody at his come in Windsor. He was charged with sexual assault and was held on a $500,000 bond.
Detectives obtained a second arrest warrant on Jan. 28, charging him with first-degree sexual assault, with a court et bond of $750,000.
Windsor Locks police said the scope of Warner’s alleged sexual assaults involve both East and West Coast jurisdictions. Police believe there is the potential for additional victims.
Police are encouraging any victim of Warner to contact Windsor Locks Police at 860-627-4693.
