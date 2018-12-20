FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested following a home invasion and sexual assault of a college student in 2014.
Police said on September 1, 2014 around 3 a.m., a home invasion occurred at a home occupied by female college students.
The victim, who was alone at the time, was awakened by the suspect, beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to the point of unconsciousness.
After extensive investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Edibaldo “Eddie” Duran.
Police said on September 5, 2014, Duran got on a flight and departed JFK to Mexico City.
On December 19, the US Marshal Service, District of Connecticut, took Duran into custody in Mexico City.
He was transported to Fairfield Police Department where he was charged with home invasion, aggravated sexual assault, strangulation, assault, unlawful restrain, and larceny.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.