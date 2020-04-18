ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested following a stabbing in Enfield on Saturday, police said.
Enfield police received multiple 911 calls around 2:39 p.m. regarding a stabbing at 20 Concord Terrace.
When officers arrived they found an assault victim upstairs with stab wounds.
Police say the suspect was found outside of the home when officers arrived. He was detained.
The stabbing victim was transported to Baystate Hospital, police said.
Police say Christopher J. Usher, 53, was arrested and charged with assault 1st degree.
Usher is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Enfield Police Detective Bureau. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted.
