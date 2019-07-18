HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after he was stabbed by his brother in Hartford, according to police.
Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Quin Neal.
They said a domestic stabbing took place at a home on Nelson Street around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim's brother, Quinton Neal, 33, was charged with the crime.
The suspect was found several blocks away and is now in police custody.
No additional details were provided.
