EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested after he started a house fire with a lit cigarette in East Haven on Friday, according to Police.
Joshua Miller was charged for intentionally setting his former Henry Street home on fire after gathering some personal belongings at the residence.
Miller told investigators that he was emotional after the bank foreclosed on his Mother's home.
He threw a lit cigarette near a towel and it caused a pile of combustible material in a rear bedroom to light on fire, Police said.
According to Police, after setting the home on fire, Miller drove a vehicle to the center of East Haven and picked up his Mother at a Doctor's office.
She went to the home after she learned her home was on fire.
At the residence on Henry Street, the Mother smelled smoke, and heard smoke detectors sounding off, which caused her to call 911.
Following an investigation by the Fire Marshal, State Police Fire, Miller was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief, and falsely reporting.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Jan. 15.
