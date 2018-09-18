HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a stolen car in Hamden on Tuesday morning.
Police said around 2:30 a.m., and officer observed the suspect, Jevon Langley, acting suspiciously in the “Go On Gas” parking lot.
According to police, Langley was pumping gas into a stolen car that was stolen out of New Haven on September 11.
Langley, 20, of New Haven, was arrested for third-degree larceny. He was given a $7,500 bond and will appear in court on September 28.
