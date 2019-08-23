Man arrested for threatening hotel worker

OLD SAYBROOK (WFSB) - Police arrested a man who threatened a hotel worker before leading police on a chase through 3 towns.
Police say officers responded to the Super 8 Hotel on Spencer Plains after Matthew Bromson of Granby showed a knife and threatened to stab a hotel clerk in the throat.
Bromson then led police on a pursuit from Old Saybrook through Westbrook and into Essex.
Bromson was eventually apprehended by Old Saybrook officers.
Police said no one was injured during the incidents.
Bromson was previously arrested in 2016 outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough MA., with a large cache of weapons.
