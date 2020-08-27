OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for threatening to kill two Old Saybrook police officers.
According to state police, Christopher O'Neal, 40, made told a delivery driver that he planned to take the officers out for harassing him while he rode his motorcycle.
Troopers said the delivery driver reported the threats to them.
The driver said he had been delivering items around Old Saybrook for the better part of 30 years and was familiar with O'Neal.
During a conversation with the suspect on Wednesday, O'Neal reportedly said that he planned to obtain a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and commit the crime after his sickly dog passed away.
Judging by the health of the dog and other references, the delivery driver felt that O'Neal planned to carrying out the attack within a week or so.
The driver also felt that O'Neal was sincere in his threats.
The officers mentioned in the threat said they were also familiar with O'Neal and felt like the threats were credible.
O'Neal has an extensive criminal history which includes convictions for assault and a couple of protective orders that prohibit him from owning any firearms.
He was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.