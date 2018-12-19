STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stratford man is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend and her cat.
Police arrested 52-year-old Christopher Fulton following a domestic dispute at his home.
Fulton is accused of becoming physical and said he was going to kill his girlfriend and her cat.
The girlfriend was able to lock herself in a room and call police.
Fulton had fled the scene, but was found a short time later.
A gun and ammunition were seized by officers inside Fulton’s home.
Fulton was charged with first-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and illegal sale and distribution of a firearm.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
