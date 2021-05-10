WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A complaint about someone trying to meet a teenager at a truck stop led to the arrest of a man from Maine.
Shawn Arnold, 45, of Auburn, ME, was arrested by state police in Willington on Sunday.
Troopers said Arnold was trying to meet a 15-year-old child.
They charged him with criminal attempt at enticing a minor, criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault.
Arnold was issued a $250,000 bond.
He faced a judge on Monday morning in Rockville Superior Court.
