NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A cyber tip led to the arrest of a man in Norwalk for possession of child pornography.
According to police, Jorge Campos was arrested on Tuesday.
Investigators said the cyber tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
It indicated that several media files containing child pornography were uploaded from a location in Norwalk to a website.
Detectives were able to figure out the location.
Tuesday, police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on South Main Street.
Detectives said they found a device containing a number of files of child pornography.
Campos was held on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Feb. 14.
