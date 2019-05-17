PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of twice violating a protective order meant to protect his girlfriend.
Stefan Riendeau, 25, of Brooklyn, CT, was arrested for the first time by Plainfield police around 10 p.m.
They said he violated one protective order by showing up at his girlfriend's house in Moosup and entering through a window.
While police were processing Riendeau, they said he complained of chest pains and had to be brought to Backus Hospital.
He was released from there on a $10,000 bond and an additional protective order was put in place to protect the girlfriend.
However, police said they received 911 call around 4 a.m. on Friday in which the girlfriend complained that Riendeau once again entered her home through a window.
Riendeau was arrested again.
He was charged with violation of a protective order and first-degree criminal trespass both times.
For the second arrest, he was held on a $20,000 bond.
Riendeau was also scheduled to face a judge for both arrests Friday in Danielson Superior Court.
