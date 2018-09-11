A man was arrested on Monday night after a shots fired incident in Watertown.
Police said around 7 p.m. they responded to Cherry Avenue for the report of an altercation where a firearm was discharged.
The female who called police said the person who lived at the address, Joseph Umbro, had been intoxicated and left the house after a fight.
The woman told police Umbro went into the backyard and she heard a gunshot.
Officers found Umbro lying in the background and he was refusing to listen to the officer’s demands.
Umbro started to kick the officers and head-butted an officer.
An officer found a silver revolver with four live rounds.
Umbro was arrested for interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and several other charges.
He was held on a $30,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.
The officer who was injured had minor injuries and returned to full duty.
