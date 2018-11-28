Hector Lopez

Hector Lopez was arrested for withholding medical treatment from a woman who died in Stamford.

 Stamford police

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The death of a woman in Stamford has been deemed suspicious and police arrested a man in connection with it.

Hector Lopez, 42, was arrested on Tuesday for withholding medical treatment from the victim.

According to police, the 36-year-old woman died within the Southwood Square Complex.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

An autopsy is underway.

Lopez remained in custody on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4420.

