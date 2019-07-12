Hartford, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest in a February homicide.
The deadly shooting took place on February 19, just before 1:30 a.m., on Woodland Drive.
The victim was found dead on the scene.
On July 2, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Tamir Chance with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Chance was located on Thursday and given a $1.5 million bond.
Police have not released the name of the victim in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.