AVON, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in connection to a cold case investigation in Avon from 1984.
The Avon Police Department served an arrest warrant at the Hampden County Jail and House of Correction to 73-year-old George Legere.
The warrant was an order to take Legere in custody to face charges in connection to the cold case.
Police said on April 13, 1984 just before 4 a.m., officers responded to Avonwood Road for the report of someone slumped over their steering wheel with the horn sounding. Officers discovered the victim had been abducted and sexually assaulted.
Evidence was submitted, but no suspect was identified at the time.
The Avon Police Department was recently notified that there was a match between the DNA that was collected at the scene and the offender was identified as Legere.
Police said Legere has a criminal history that includes arrests and convictions in 31 separate cases, including convictions for sexual assault and kidnapping.
Legere was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping and is being held on a $675,000 bond. He will appear in Hartford court on Friday.
