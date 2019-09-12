MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Portland man was arrested in connection to a fatal overdose that occurred in Middletown in April.
On April 30, officers responded to the reported of a 20-year-old woman who appeared to have died of an overdose.
During the investigation, officers developed information leading them to believe a known drug dealer, Angel Gonzalez, sold fentanyl to the victim.
Gonzalez, 35, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and sale of narcotics.
He appeared in court on Thursday and was held on a $500,000 bond.
