MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police have arrested a man in connection to a domestic violence incident that closed down Silver Sands State Park on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the report of a possible domestic violence incident around 1:30 a.m. after a victim stated she got into a verbal argument with a man who then threw coffee at the victim.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Sliney of West Haven, who left the scene prior to police's arrival.
Around 9 a.m., state police reported they had another domestic violence incident in Derby involving the victim and Sliney. The victim was at Bridgeport Hospital and released more information regarding the incident.
The victim said Sliney threw coffee at her and took her phone. When she attempted to get her phone back, Sliney allegedly took out a knife and held it to her throat and threatened her.
The victim told police Sliney put the knife down and then strangled her until she almost passed out.
Police determined that Sliney was in the area of Walnut Beach and when officers arrived he fled on foot into the marsh and wooded area.
Silver Sands State Park was temporarily closed while police looked for Sliney.
Around 5 p.m., Sliney was located in the area of Walnut Beach and was taken into custody.
He was charged with third-degree assault, strangulation, threatening, and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
