SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in connection to a downtown area burglary spree in Shelton.
Shelton police said the burglaries occurred between November 22 and November 28, 2018.
On Thursday, 47-year-old Clinton McDevitt of New Haven was arrested for the burglaries.
The arrest stems from five burglaries of office buildings, private residences, and cars in the downtown Shelton area.
During the investigation, it was found that McDevitt had sold stolen property from the burglaries.
McDevitt was charged with third-degree burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.
He was already in custody on other charges and was arraigned in Derby Superior court on Thursday.
