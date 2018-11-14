EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - East Haven police arrested a man in connection to a stolen car from September.
According to police, on Tuesday they were dispatched to a home on Dell Drive for the report of an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.
When officers arrived, it was determined that a black male with a dark beard and “dreads” tied into a pony tail was circulating the neighborhood trying to open car doors.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were not able to find him.
A second complaint came in about the same suspect in the same area. This time, officers found a suspect in the area of Foxon Road.
He was identified as 33-year-old Shakreem Taft.
Officers attempted to stop Taft, but he walked away from them. Officers were able to stop Taft and handcuff him.
Once handcuffed, Taft told police he was in possession of a 9mm handgun, which was found on his waistband.
Taft was also in possession of a Ford key fob that matched with a stolen Ford Fusion that was reported stolen in September.
He was also found to be in possession of a laptop computer, several cell phones and a large amount of loose change.
Taft was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, carrying a pistol without permit, and several other charg.es
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
