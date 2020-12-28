EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - The longtime boyfriend of an East Haven mother who was murdered over the summer faced a judge on Monday.
On Sunday, officials announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jonathan Jara-Aucapina at Cody’s Diner in New Haven.
Police say he killed 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca and dumped her body behind Lomonaco's Restaurant in Branford in July.
Detectives said the suspect told them she had been run off in July when he knew she was already dead.
The suspect and victim have an 8-year-old son together.
Jara-Aucapina is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court next month.
