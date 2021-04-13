HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police have arrested a man in connection to a burglary at a local business.
On June 20, 2020, Hamden police responded to Airline Accessory Services on Putnam Avenue for the report of a burglary.
Police determined the suspect, identified as Michael Spangler, had forcibly entered the business and stole items that were valued at approximately $15,000.
An arrest warrant was approved for Spangler and he was arrested on Monday.
Spangler was charged with burglary and larceny. He is scheduled to appear in court in July.
