HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man at a gas station last week.
On December 27, officers responded to Express Fuel gas station on Dixwell Avenue around 9 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
That’s where 35-year-old Corey Gomes was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Friday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Pharoh Jackson in connection to the murder.
Police said Jackson attempted to rob Gomes when a physical altercation ensued and Jackson fired several rounds, killing Gomes.
Jackson was charged with murder and robbery. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
