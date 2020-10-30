HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest in a fatal scooter crash that occurred in August of 2019.
On August 19, 2019 around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of New Park Avenue and Merrill Street.
The crash involved a motorcycle and motor scooter with both drivers found injured in the roadway.
Both drivers were brought to local hospitals, but the 17-year-old male operator of the scooter later succumbed to his injuries.
The victim was later identified as Thalles Costa DeLima.
Through the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the motorcycle driver, 30-year-old Shawn Howell.
Howell was cooperative during the investigation and on Friday, turned himself in to Hartford police.
He was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and several other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.