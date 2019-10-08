Anthony Cruz

 Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police has arrested a man in connection to a September shooting that left one man injured.

On Sept. 10, officers responded to the report of a shooting on Zion Street just after 3 a.m.

A man was found to have been shot and was brought to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Anthony Cruz of Hartford.

Officers arrested Cruz on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

