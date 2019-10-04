HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police made an arrest in a July shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened on July 19, just after 1 a.m. on Julius Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two cars involved in a crash and a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left thigh.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital and treated for the wound.
Police submitted a warrant for Saul Tirado, charging him with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and reckless endangerment.
Tirado was arrested in Manchester on Thursday and is being held on a $375,000 bond.
