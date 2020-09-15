NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in June.
On June 10, 2020 around 1:45 p.m., Norwich Police responded to Laurel Hill Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim.
The victim, identified as 66-year-old Edward Mcintrye, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation revealed the suspect as Kendon Cole III.
Cole was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Norwich Police Department.
