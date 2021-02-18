WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Waterbury.
On October 27, 2020, officers responded to the area of Walnut Avenue for the report of gunshots with one person struck.
The victim, who was later identified as Luis Vazquez, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car, which was also involved in a car.
The car’s airbags had been deployed and there was extensive front damage to the car from it hitting a fire hydrant and a parked unoccupied car.
Vazquez was declared dead on the scene.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Hector Morales.
Morales was served a warrant on Feb. 17 and taken into custody. He was charged with murder, violation of permit to carry pistol, and illegal transfer pistol/revolver.
He is being held on a $1 million bond pending his arraignment.
