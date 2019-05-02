NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested in connection to a gas station robbery last month.
New Haven police reported a gas station convenience store on Willow Street was robbed on April 22.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Antonio Cubiz.
Police said Cubiz turned himself in to police around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday evening.
He was given a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Friday.
According to New Haven Police, Cubiz also fits the description of the suspect in several other robberies, and the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary unit is aware of the similarities.
