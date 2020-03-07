MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last October.
Police say the shooting happened on October 31, 2019 on Randolph Avenue.
A 27-year-old female was injured after being shot in the leg, police said.
Police arrested 22-year-old Chauncey Ford of Meriden on Friday evening in connection to the shooting.
Ford was charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, no pistol permit, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
Ford is being held on a $200,000 bond.
