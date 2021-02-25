WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police have arrested a man in connection to an overdose death that happened last year.
Police said in May of 2020, officers responded to the overdose death of a 26-year-old male. His autopsy revealed he died from acute intoxication from the combined effect of fentanyl and other drugs.
Waterford Police started a joint investigation with the Norwich Police Department and connected suspects who sold the fentanyl laced narcotics to the victim
On February 25, one suspect identified as 35-year-old Evan Barile of Windham, was arrested in connection to the victim’s death.
He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, conspiracy to commit the sale of controlled substance, two counts of sale of controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
Barile was given a $350,000 bond and is expected in court on Feb. 26.
Police said this incident is under investigation and additional arrests are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.